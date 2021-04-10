NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 35 Executive, Sr Executive and Specalist Posts @ntpccareers.net

NTPC Recruitment 2021: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Executive, Senior Executive, and Specialist on official website (ntpc.co.in) and in the employment newspaper dated 10 April 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply NTPC Recruitment 2021 on official website ntpccareers.net from 01 April to 15 April 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 01 April 2021

Last Date of Submitting Application at NTPC - 15 April 2021

NTPC Vacancy Details

Total - 35 Posts

Executive (Safety) - 13

Executive (IT Data Centre/Date Recovery) - 5

Senior Executive (Solar) - 1

Specialist (Solar) - 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Executive (Safety) - Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/Civil/Power Engineering with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institution. A full-time diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labour Institute/ Institute recognized under the Factories Act. 3 years post qualification executive experience in the area of Safety, preferably in the power industry/manufacturing industry in a govt/public sector undertaking or a reputed private company.

Executive (IT - Data Centre/Data Recovery) - Engineering degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics and Communication with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. 3 years post qualification experience in IT Hardware, Operating systems, and Database Administration.

Sr. Executive (Solar) - Engineering Degree in Civil with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. M.Tech graduates preferred. 10 years post qualification executive experience out of which the last 5 years should be in Solar Power Sector. Candidates with experience in International Projects will be preferred.

Specialist (Solar) - Engineering Degree in Electrical with at least 60 percent marks from a recognized University/Institute. Candidates with M.Tech and MBA will be preferred. 18 years of post-qualification experience out of which the last 8 years should be in the Solar Power sector. Candidates with experience in working on International Projects/Consultancy in Power will be preferred.



Age Limit:

55 years

How to Apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021 ?



Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NTPC Recruitment 2021 from 01 April to 15 April 2021.

NTPC Recruitment Notification PDF

NTPC Online Application Link

Application Fee:

General/EWS/OBC - Rs. 300/-