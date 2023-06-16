NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023: Know Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Selection Process, Application Procedure & More

NTPC has invited online applications for the Executive Posts on its official website. Check NTPC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NTPC Executive Recruitment 2023 Notification: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) is looking for experienced professionals on a fixed term basis for the Executive posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 28, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ PG Programme in Rural Management/ Rural Development/ Displacement/ Resettlement with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



NTPC Recruitment 2023: Notification Details

Advt No. 14/23

NTPC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 14, 2023

Closing date of application: June 28, 2023





NTPC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Executive (LA/R&R) - 15 Posts

UR 06 EWS 01 OBC 04 SC 03 ST 01





NTPC Recruitment 2023: Upper Age Limit

35 Years



NTPC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification



Candidates should have PG Degree/ PG Diploma/ PG Programme in Rural Management/ Rural Development/ Displacement/ Resettlement/ Rehabilitation/ Community Development/ Local Governance / Local Development/ Livelihoods /Social Entrepreneurship/Social Development/ Social Administration/ Sustainable Development/ Development Policy & Practice/ Development Studies or MSW or MBA or Graduate in Engineering from recognized University/ Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NTPC Recruitment 2023: Remunerations

Monthly Consolidated Amount Rs. 90000/-.

Additionally, HRA/Company Accommodation and medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

NTPC Recruitment 2023 PDF





NTPC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– careers.ntpc.co.in/careers section

or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in f.

Step 2: Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID before the commencement of the application process.

Step 3: Candidate belonging to General/ EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-

Step 4: The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Step 5: After applying online, candidates are required to download the application slip generated by

the system with a unique application number.

Step 6: Copy of application slip may be retained by the candidate for future reference.