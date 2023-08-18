CBSE Nuclei Class 12 MCQs of Physics Chapter 13

Nuclei Class 12 MCQs: Check these MCQs from NCERT Class 12 Physics Nuclei to prepare well for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2024.

Nuclei Class 12 MCQ Questions: Within each atom, the nucleus holds the concentrated positive charge and mass at its core, significantly smaller in size compared to the atom. The outcome of scattering experiments with alpha particles showed that a nucleus' radius is approximately 10,000 times smaller than that of the atom. This implies the nucleus occupies about one trillionth of the atom's volume, rendering atoms largely empty. To illustrate, if an atom were magnified to the size of a classroom, the nucleus would resemble a pinhead. Nevertheless, the nucleus harbours the bulk (over 99.9%) of the atom's mass. Similar to atoms, does the nucleus exhibit a structured nature? If it does, what components constitute the nucleus? How are these components bound together? CBSE Class 12 Physics chapter 12 explores diverse nucleus properties such as dimensions, mass and stability, as well as relevant nuclear phenomena including radioactivity, fission, and fusion. Let us check the MCQs from this chapter to understand the chapter in the best possible way.

Nuclei Class 12 MCQ Questions with Answers

1 Particles which can be added to the nucleus of an atom without changing its chemical properties are called

(a) neutrons

(b) electrons

(c) protons

(d) alpha particles

Answer: (a)

2 For a nuclear fusion process, suitable nuclei are

(a) any nuclei

(b) heavy nuclei

(c) lighter nuclei

(d) nuclei lying in the middle of periodic table

Answer: (c)

3 Nucleus of an atom whose atomic mass is 24 consists of

(a) 11 electrons, 11 protons and 13 neutrons

(b) 11 electrons, 13 protons and 11 neutrons

(c) 11 protons and 13 neutrons

(d) 11 protons and 13 electrons

Answer: (c)

4 Which one of the following has the identical property for isotopes?

(a) Physical property

(b) Chemical property

(c) Nuclear property

(d) Thermal property

Answer: (b)

5 Beta rays emitted by a radioactive material are

(a) electromagnetic radiations

(b) the electrons orbiting around the nucleus

(c) charged particles emitted by nucleus

(d) neutral particles

Answer: (c)

6 Nuclear forces are

(a) spin dependent and have no non-central part

(b) spin dependent and have a non-central part

(c) spin independent and have no non-central part

(d) spin independent and have a non-central part

Answer: (b)

7 Radioactivity is

(a) irreversible process

(b) self disintegration process

(c) spontaneous

(d) all of the above

Answer: (d)

8 γ-rays are deflected by

(a) an electric field but not by a magnetic field

(b) a magnetic field but not by an electric field

(c) both electric and magnetic field

(d) neither by electric field nor by magnetic field

Answer: (d)

