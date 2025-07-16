Make 10 Addition Strategy: Easiest Way to Add Numbers Faster with Examples

Adding numbers can be made considerably easier by learning the proper techniques. Among these arithmetic strategies, the "Make 10" method gives kids more self-assurance and speeds up calculations. Students in elementary and middle school favor this approach, which is frequently suggested by teachers as a way to improve mental math abilities. Let's examine and provide some instances to show how to apply the Make 10 technique.
What is the Make 10 Strategy?
The Make 10 approach requires that you divide the numbers into a sum of 10 and then add the remainder. The addition to 10 is processed by the brain much more quickly since 10 is a base number in our decimal system.
This method is very helpful for children learning basic addition and for students who wish to increase their calculation speed while getting ready for competitive exams.
How Does It Work? (With Examples)
Here are a few examples to understand this strategy:
-
Example 1: Add 8 + 5
-
Break 5 into 2 and 3.
-
Add 8 + 2 = 10
-
Then add the remaining 3: 10 + 3 = 13
-
Example 2: Add 7 + 6
-
Break 6 into 3 and 3.
-
Add 7 + 3 = 10
-
Add the leftover 3: 10 + 3 = 13
-
Example 3: Add 9 + 8
-
Break 8 into 1 and 7.
-
Add 9 + 1 = 10
-
Then 10 + 7 = 17
This methodical approach helps prevent frequent calculation errors and makes adding less daunting.
Why Should Students Use This Strategy?
-
Strong mental math skills enable students to complete arithmetic tasks more rapidly and precisely.
-
Cuts Down on Errors Dividing numbers into ten simplifies calculations.
-
Boosts Self-Assurance: Ideal for new pupils and even for those who are solving increasingly difficult math issues later on.
-
In order to boost speed, teachers often recommend practicing this method daily using flashcards or brief oral drills.
Pro Tip for Parents and Teachers
Students should be encouraged to find foundational pairs of numbers that add up to 10 (such as 6 + 4, 7 + 3). Their ability to use the Make 10 method in increasingly complicated calculations will be further facilitated by this.
