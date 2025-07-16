Make 10 Addition Strategy: Easiest Way to Add Numbers Faster with Examples

Adding numbers can be made considerably easier by learning the proper techniques. Among these arithmetic strategies, the "Make 10" method gives kids more self-assurance and speeds up calculations. Students in elementary and middle school favor this approach, which is frequently suggested by teachers as a way to improve mental math abilities. Let's examine and provide some instances to show how to apply the Make 10 technique.

What is the Make 10 Strategy?

The Make 10 approach requires that you divide the numbers into a sum of 10 and then add the remainder. The addition to 10 is processed by the brain much more quickly since 10 is a base number in our decimal system.

This method is very helpful for children learning basic addition and for students who wish to increase their calculation speed while getting ready for competitive exams.