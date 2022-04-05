Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

NVS Answer Key 2022 Released on navodaya.gov.in, Raise Objections if any

NVS Answer Key 2022 for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant has been released on navodaya.gov.in. Check Answer Key Download Link, Objection Link, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 5, 2022 17:59 IST
NVS Answer Key 2022 Download
NVS Answer Key 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the answer keys for the computer-based test for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant under Recruitment Drive 2021-22. Candidates who appeared in the NVS Exam 2022 can download the answer keys from the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Exam were held on 8 and 31 March 2022 across the country. Candidates can check individual answers by logging into the online portal. The link to the NVS  Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Answer Keys is given below.

If any candidate has doubts against NVS Answer Key, they may raise objections through the online mode which will be made operational only from 10 AM to 5 April 2022 to 9 April 2022 till 11.55 PM. No other mode of submission of objections shall be accepted.

How to Raise Objections against NVS Answer Key 2022 for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Posts?

  1. Visit the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘Answer Keys’.
  3. Click on the link that ‘Link for inviting objection(s) in respect of any question(s) and its provisional answer for the Computer Based Test(s) (CBTs) held on 08.03.2022 and 31.03.2022 for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant under Recruitment Drive 2021-22’.
  4. Enter your user id, password, captcha code and submit button.
  5. Raise Objection against the questions.
  6. Download the objection and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download NVS Answer Key 2022 for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Posts

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submitting online application: 5 April 2022
  • Last date for submitting online objection: 9 April 2022 till 11.55 PM

FAQ

Is NVS Answer Key 2022 Released?

Yes, NVS Answer Keys for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant has been released on 5 April 2022.

What are the objection dates for NVS Answer Key 2022?

5 to 9 April 2022.

How can I Download NVS Answer Key for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Posts?

Candidates can download NVS Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Answer Keys 2022 followed by the instructions given in the above article.
