NVS Answer Key 2022 Released on navodaya.gov.in, Raise Objections if any

NVS Answer Key 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the answer keys for the computer-based test for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant under Recruitment Drive 2021-22. Candidates who appeared in the NVS Exam 2022 can download the answer keys from the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in.

NVS Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Exam were held on 8 and 31 March 2022 across the country. Candidates can check individual answers by logging into the online portal. The link to the NVS Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Answer Keys is given below.

If any candidate has doubts against NVS Answer Key, they may raise objections through the online mode which will be made operational only from 10 AM to 5 April 2022 to 9 April 2022 till 11.55 PM. No other mode of submission of objections shall be accepted.

How to Raise Objections against NVS Answer Key 2022 for Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant Posts?

Visit the official website of NVS.i.e. navodaya.gov.in. Click on the ‘Answer Keys’. Click on the link that ‘Link for inviting objection(s) in respect of any question(s) and its provisional answer for the Computer Based Test(s) (CBTs) held on 08.03.2022 and 31.03.2022 for the post of Female Staff Nurse and Catering Assistant under Recruitment Drive 2021-22’. Enter your user id, password, captcha code and submit button. Raise Objection against the questions. Download the objection and save it for future reference.

