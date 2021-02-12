NVS Miscellaneous Teacher 2021 DV Schedule Released, Check List of shortlisted candidates for Document Verification here

NVS Miscellaneous Teacher 2021: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the document verification dates for recruitment to the posts of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers under recruitment drive, July 2019. All shortlisted candidates are required to appear for interview round from 15 March to 27 March 2021.

According to the notice released by the NVS, the document verification for Music, PET (Male/Female) Post is scheduled to be held at National Navodaya Leadership Institute, NVS (HQrs.), B-15, Sector - 62, Industrial Area, Noida (UP) -201309 while the document verification round for Art Teacher will be held at Navodaya Leadership Institute Rangareddy, JNV, Ranga Reddy Campus, P.O. Goppanapally, Seri Lingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy District, Hyderabad, Telangana State - 500046.

The list of shortlisted candidates for document verification has been uploaded at the official website of NVS. Candidates can check Roll Number Wise NVS Miscellaneous Teacher 2021 Select List directly by clicking on the provided hyperlink. All shortlisted candidates are advised to attend the verification round on the scheduled date, time and venue.

The final selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in written test and interview round. The weightage of written test is 80% and 20% for interview round respectively.

The candidates should note that the NVS Miscellaneous Teacher 2021 DV call letters for Music, Art, PET (Male/Female) to attend the interview is being sent through e-mail on registered email ids. If any candidate whose name is mentioned in the notice dated 18 May does not receive call letter to attend interview/verification. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 644 vacancies of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Group-B) Posts. The candidates appearing in the documentation round are required to follow the COVID-19 norms strictly at respective venues on scheduled date/time of interview/verification.