NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here

NVS Recruitment 2020: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Faculty cum System Administrator (FGSA). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at navodaya.gov.in on or before 11 September 2020.
A total of 454 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, Misc. Teachers & FCSA (Faculty-cum-System-Administrator) in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 11 September 2020
NVS Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Total no. Of apprentice - 454 Posts
- PGT - 98 Posts
- TGT - 293 Posts
- FCSA - 73 Posts
NVS Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- TGT - Two-year Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT or any other NCTE recognized university / Institute, in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks.
- PGT - 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subjects from recognized Universities with at least 50% marks in aggregate; B.Ed or Equivalent Qualification from Recognized Universities.
- FCSA - B.E/ B.Tech/ BCA/ Degree with Diploma, CTET.
Download NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020
Interested and eligible applicants can download the application format above and apply through E-MAIL ONLY. Duly filled in and signed application along with documents/testimonials in as single PDF shall be sent to conpune20@gmail.com only by 5 pm on 11 September 2020. No hard copy of the application will be accepted. A candidate applying for more than one post will have to apply separately for each post. The selected candidate can be posted to any of the JNVs in the region as per the requirement of the Samiti.