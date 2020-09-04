NVS Recruitment 2020 Notification Released, 454 Vacancies to be filled for TGT, PGT and FGSA Posts, Details Here

How to apply for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020?

Interested and eligible applicants can download the application format above and apply through E-MAIL ONLY. Duly filled in and signed application along with documents/testimonials in as single PDF shall be sent to conpune20@gmail.com only by 5 pm on 11 September 2020. No hard copy of the application will be accepted.

What is the qualification required for NVT TGT Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding 4 yrs Integrated Degree Course from R.C.E. of NCERT in concerned Subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate. OR Bachelor’s Degree in concerned subjects from Recognized Universities with at least 50% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply.

What is the qualification required for NVS TGT Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Two-year Integrated Post Graduate Course from Regional College of Education of NCERT or any other NCTE recognized university / Institute, in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks are eligible for TGT Posts.

What is the last date for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020?

The last date for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020 is 11 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for NVS TGT PGT Recruitment 2020?

A total of 454 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, Misc. Teachers & FCSA (Faculty-cum-System-Administrator) in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas situated in the States/UTs of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.