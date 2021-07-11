NWDA Admit Card 2021 Out @nwda.gov.in: Check Download Link for JE, Steno, LDC and Other

NWDA Admit Card 2021 has been released by National Water Development Agency (NWDA) for the post of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer,UDC, Stenographer Gr-II and UDC on nwda.gov.in

NWDA Admit Card 2021: National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer, Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer,UDC, Stenographer Gr-II and UDC. Candidates can download NWDA Call Letter from the official website of NWDA i.e. nwda.gov.in.

NWDA Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download the admit card directly through the link below:

NWDA Admit Card 2021 Download Link

How to Download NWDA Admit Card ?

Go to official website of NWDA - http://nwda.gov.in/

Click on ‘Vacancy’ Tab then on ‘Vacancy Details’

Now, click on ‘ Download Admit Card Online’, given under ‘Online Applications are invited for the post of Junior Engineer(Civil), Hindi Translator, Junior Accounts Officer, UDC, Stenographer Grade-II and LDC on direct recruitment basis in NWDA from Indian Citizens (Advertisement No. 07/2021)’.

It will re-direct you to a new link -https://nwda.cbtexam.in/ where you need to click on ‘Download Admit Card’

A new page will open , enter your ‘login ID’ and ‘Password’

is an Autonomous Organization under Ministry of Jal Shakti (D/o Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation) had invited online applications upto 25 June against advertisement number 07/2021