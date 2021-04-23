Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

NWR Recruitment 2021 for CMP Posts, Download North Western Railway Notification@nwr.indianrailways.gov.in

NWR Recruitment 2021 Notification at nwr.indianrailways.gov.in for 6 Vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 23, 2021 18:02 IST
North Western Railway Recruitment 2021
North Western Railway Recruitment 2021

NWR Recruitment 2021: North Western Railway (NWR) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Contract Medical Practitioner and Specialist on a contract basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 25 April 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 25 April 2021

North Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • CMP/ Specialist, CMP Specialist - 6 Posts

North Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should have an MBBS Degree along with a one-year rotatory internship and a valid registration certificate from any University/Institution recognized by Indian Medical Council.

North Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 53 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download North Western Railway Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF

Official Website

North Western Railway Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the interview.

How to apply for North Western Railway Recruitment 2021
Eligible candidates are advised to e-mail the scanned copies of the prescribed application along with required documents supporting documents including age proof, educational qualification, experience if any on or before 25 April 2021. The applications can be sent to personneldepartment38@gmail.com.
Comment ()
