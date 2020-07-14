NYKS Marks for MTS & Other Posts and NYKS Interview Merit List 2019-20 Released @nyks.nic.in, Download Here

NYKS Marks for MTS & Other Posts and NYKS Personal Interview Merit List 2019-20: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) has uploaded the marks and cut-off of the Online Written Exam for the post of Senior Hindi Translator, Multi Tasking Staff (MTS), Librarian, District Youth Coordinator (DYC) /Assistant Director, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist (ACT). Along with marks , the Sangathan has also released Merit list of Candidates appeared for Personal Interview conducted on from 09 to 13 and from 16 to 17 December 2019.

Candidates can download NYKS Marks and NYKS Merit List from the official website of NYKS i.e. nyks.nic.in/. However, the links are given below. The candidates can also check their marks and the merit list through PDF Links below:

NYKS Senior Hindi Translator Marks PDF Download

Download NYKS Multi Tasking Staff Marks PDF for exam on 15 May 2019



Download NYKS Multi Tasking Staff Marks PDF for exam on 08 Sept 2019

Download NYKS Librarian Marks PDF



Download NYKS DYC/Assistant Director Marks PDF



Download NYKS Accounts Clerk Cum Typist Marks PDF for exam on 07 Sept 2019



Download NYKS Accounts Clerk Cum Typist Marks PDF for exam on 30 April 2019

Download NYKS Personal Interview Merit List PDF

Download NYKS Accounts Clerk Cum Typist Cut-Off

NYKS MTS Exam was held on 15 May 2019 and 08 September 2019. The exam for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Computer Operator was held on 07 September and 30 April 2019, The exam for the post of Librarian, Sr Hindi Translator and LDC was conducted on 09 September 2019. NYKS District Youth coordinator/Assistant Director exam was conducted on 08 September 2019. The recruitment is being done to fill 337 vacant post of Assistant Director/District Youth Coordinators, Junior Computer Programmer, Senior Hindi Translator, Assistant, Librarian, Stenographer Grade-II, Computer Operator, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Lower Division Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff.