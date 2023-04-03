OAV Result 2023 (OUT) at bseodisha.ac.in: Download Adarsha Vidyalaya Result Link

OAV Result 2023 has been released at bseodisha.ac.in. Check Direct Link to Download Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (Oav/Omav) Result Here.

OAV Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha announced the result of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya (Oav/Omav) Entrance Test, 2023 for classes 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th students on the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in. Students who registered themselves and participated in the Entrance examinations on 06 March 2023 can download BSE Odisha Result from the official website.

OAV Result Link is also provided in this article. Students and parents can check their result marks using their roll number and date of birth or roll number and registration in the provided space by clicking on the link.

OAV Result Download Click Here

How to Download OAV Result 2023 ?

Students can check the details regarding the steps to download OAVS Result from the official website with the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha

Step 2: Click on ‘RESULTS OF ODISHA ADARSHA VIDYALAYA (OAV/OMAV) ENTRANCE TEST, 2023’

Step 3: Provide your details

Step 4: Download Adarsha Vidyalaya Result 2023

Step 5: Take the print out of the resultr for future use