OAVS Admit Card 2022 Released on oav.in for TGT, PGT, PET, Computer Teacher & Others, Here's Direct Download Link

OAVS Admit Card 2022 for the recruitment of Principal, PGT, TGT, PET & Computer Teacher, Librarian vacancies has been released on oavs.in. Check Admit Card Download Link and Other details here.

OAVS Admit Card 2022: Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Principal, PGT, TGT, PET & Computer Teacher, Librarian, and others. Candidates who applied for OAVS Recruitment 2022 Exam can download their admit cards through the official website of OAVS.i.e. oav.in.

OAVS Exam for Principal, PGT, TGT, PET & Computer Teacher, Librarian will be held from April 1-3 2022 in various centres across the state. Candidates who have applied for the post can download the admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to apply for OAVS Admit Card 2022 for Teaching and Non Teaching Posts?

Visit the official website of OAVS.i.e. oav.in. Under the Policy & Procedures tab, click on the notifications link. Click on the link to download the admit card for CBT displayed under the Recruitment tab. Enter your credentials and submit. The OAVS Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download OAVS Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download OAVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Admit Card 2022

Candidates are advised to bring any valid ID proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter ID etc. on the day of the examination for verification. No candidate will be allowed without admit card. Candidates can directly download OAVS Teaching and Non Teaching Staff Admit Card by clicking on the above link.

This drive is being done to recruit 1749 vacancies of Principal, PGT, TGT, PET & Computer Teacher, Librarian. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interview and Performance Test.

OAVS Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Exam Pattern

Type of Test: Multiple Choice Objective Type Questions /Answers

Duration: 3 Hours

Total No. of Questions: 180 Questions

Total Marks: 180 Questions

Note: The online test questions will be objective type with four multiple choice answers. The candidate is required to mark only one answer out of four options. There will be 0.25 marks negative marking for each wrong answer