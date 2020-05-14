Odhisa Police Recruitment 2020 for Special Police Officer (SPO) Posts for COVID 19 Lockdown Duty

Odhisa Police Recruitment 2020: Odisha Police has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Special Police Officer (SPO) from Police/Central Armed Police Forces Personnel who have retired in the rank of Constable/Havildar/ASI/SI of Police or equivalent ranks on contractual basis for assisting police in Lockdown Duty for COVID 19 (Coronavirus). Eligible candidates can appear for selection test from 18 May to 21 May 2020 and 26 May 2020.

Odhisa Police Interview Details

Date - 8 May to 21 May 2020 and 26 May 2020 during office hours

Venue - Reserve Police Office of respective District Headquarters/Police Commissionerate

Odhisa Police SPO Vacancy Details

Special Police Officer (SPO) Posts

Odhisa Police Salary:

The Special Police Officers on appointment will get a consolidated monthly pay of Rs. 13,000

Eligibility Criteria for Odhisa Police SPO Post

Retired from State Police/CAPF in the rank of Constable/Havildar/ASI/S.I. of Police.

Able to speak, read & write Odia.

Not be convicted in any criminal case nor awarded with any major punishment in the departmental proceedings during his service career.

No criminal case pending against him.

Not have more than one spouse living.

Not have suffered from co-morbidity.

Odhisa Police SPO Age Limit:

Not be more than 62 years of age as on 13.05.2020.

Odhisa Police SPO Selection Process

The selection test includes the verification of original documents, medical tests, and interviews. The Selection Board shall test the suitability of the candidates for appointment as Special Police Officers.

How to Apply for Odhisa Police Special Police Officer Post Jobs 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for selection test along with the copies of required documents at Reserve Police Office of respective District Headquarters/Police Commissionerate from 18 May 2020 to 21 May 2020 & 26 May 2020 during office hours.

Odhisa Police Special Police Officer Recruitment Notification

