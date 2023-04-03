Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CHSE Latest News and Updates Here

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, will be announcing the Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exams will be able to check the board exam results through the link available on the official website of the board.
Candidates awaiting the announcement of the Odisha Exam Result 2023 can check their results through the link available on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Result 2023 students can enter the class 12 roll number in the CHSE Odisha 12th result link on the website.
Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time
The Odisha Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the board soon. An official confirmation on the Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be made by the board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board 12th result 2023 will be able to check the exam result through the link given on the official website.
How to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online?
To check the Odisha board class 12 result 2023 for all three streams students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the website. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the Odisha 12th Result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha official website
Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link
Step 3: Enter the Odisha 12th roll number in the link given
Step 4: Download the Odisha board 12th result 2023 for further reference
Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation
The Odisha Board class 12 re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the Odisha 12th re-evaluation process will be released on the official website soon after the board announced the result.
Odisha 12th Compartment Result 2023
Odisha Board 12th compartment exam 2023 will be conducted for candidates who want to improve their Odisha class 12 exam scores. Candidates can apply for the Class 12 compartment exams through the link which will be available on the official website shortly.
Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics
Along with announcing the Odisha Board class 12 result 2023, the board will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 board exams. Check the statistics from the previous year below.
Odisha board 12th Science 2022
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
76,604
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
72,106
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
94.12%
|
Pass Percentage Among Male Students
|
93.80%
|
Pass Percentage Among Female Students
|
94.52%
|
Number of Regular Candidates
|
70,918
|
Number of Private Candidates
|
1,188
|
Number of Students with 90% Marks
|
1124
|
Number of Students Passed with 1st Division
|
50157
|
Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division
|
14932
|
Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division
|
6910
Odisha 12th Commerce Statistics 2022
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Total Number of Appeared Students
|
24162
|
Total Number of Passed Students
|
21165
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
89.20%
|
Pass Percentage Among Male Students
|
88.32%
|
Pass Percentage Among Female Students
|
90.71%
|
Number of Students Passed with 1st Division
|
10863
|
Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division
|
5053
|
Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division
|
5242
Odisha 12th Grading System For CHSE Odisha Class 12th
On the CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard, the board will also provide the details of the grade and marks. Students when checking their Odisha 12th scorecard must cross-check the grade secured and the marks for each subject.
|
Marks Range
|
Grade
|
Grade Point
|
91-100
|
A1
|
10
|
81-90
|
A2
|
9
|
71-80
|
B1
|
8
|
61-70
|
B2
|
7
|
51-60
|
C1
|
6
|
41-50
|
C2
|
5
|
33-40
|
D
|
4
|
21-32
|
E1
|
C
|
00-20
|
E2
|
C
Official Links To Check 12th Odisha Result 2023
The Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Students who have appeared for the Odisha class 12 exams can check their class 12 results through the link given below
- chseodisha.nic.in