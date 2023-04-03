Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CHSE Latest News and Updates Here

Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: CHSE Odisha will be announcing the Odisha 12th Results on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check here the date and time for the announcement of the board exam result.

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, will be announcing the Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exams will be able to check the board exam results through the link available on the official website of the board.

Candidates awaiting the announcement of the Odisha Exam Result 2023 can check their results through the link available on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Result 2023 students can enter the class 12 roll number in the CHSE Odisha 12th result link on the website.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

The Odisha Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the board soon. An official confirmation on the Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be made by the board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board 12th result 2023 will be able to check the exam result through the link given on the official website.

How to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online?

To check the Odisha board class 12 result 2023 for all three streams students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the website. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the Odisha 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the Odisha 12th roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Odisha board 12th result 2023 for further reference

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

The Odisha Board class 12 re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the Odisha 12th re-evaluation process will be released on the official website soon after the board announced the result.

Odisha 12th Compartment Result 2023

Odisha Board 12th compartment exam 2023 will be conducted for candidates who want to improve their Odisha class 12 exam scores. Candidates can apply for the Class 12 compartment exams through the link which will be available on the official website shortly.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Along with announcing the Odisha Board class 12 result 2023, the board will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 board exams. Check the statistics from the previous year below.

Odisha board 12th Science 2022

Overview Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 76,604 Total Number of Passed Students 72,106 Overall Pass Percentage 94.12% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 93.80% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 94.52% Number of Regular Candidates 70,918 Number of Private Candidates 1,188 Number of Students with 90% Marks 1124 Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 50157 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 14932 Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division 6910

Odisha 12th Commerce Statistics 2022

Overview Statistics Total Number of Appeared Students 24162 Total Number of Passed Students 21165 Overall Pass Percentage 89.20% Pass Percentage Among Male Students 88.32% Pass Percentage Among Female Students 90.71% Number of Students Passed with 1st Division 10863 Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division 5053 Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division 5242

Odisha 12th Grading System For CHSE Odisha Class 12th

On the CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard, the board will also provide the details of the grade and marks. Students when checking their Odisha 12th scorecard must cross-check the grade secured and the marks for each subject.

Marks Range Grade Grade Point 91-100 A1 10 81-90 A2 9 71-80 B1 8 61-70 B2 7 51-60 C1 6 41-50 C2 5 33-40 D 4 21-32 E1 C 00-20 E2 C

Official Links To Check 12th Odisha Result 2023

The Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Students who have appeared for the Odisha class 12 exams can check their class 12 results through the link given below