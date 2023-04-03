JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check CHSE Latest News and Updates Here

Odisha Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time:  CHSE Odisha will be announcing the Odisha 12th Results on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check here the date and time for the announcement of the board exam result.

Odisha 12th Result 2023 Date & Time:  Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha, will be announcing the Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CHSE Odisha 12th exams will be able to check the board exam results through the link available on the official website of the board. 

Candidates awaiting the announcement of the Odisha Exam Result 2023 can check their results through the link available on the official website - chseodisha.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Result 2023 students can enter the class 12 roll number in the CHSE Odisha 12th result link on the website.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time 

The Odisha Board Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of the board soon. An official confirmation on the Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be made by the board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board 12th result 2023 will be able to check the exam result through the link given on the official website.

How to Check Odisha 12th Result 2023 Online? 

To check the Odisha board class 12 result 2023 for all three streams students are required to enter the class 12 roll number in the result link given on the website. Students can also follow the steps given here to check the Odisha 12th Result 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the CHSE Odisha official website

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the Odisha 12th roll number in the link given

Step 4: Download the Odisha board 12th result 2023 for further reference

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation 

The Odisha Board class 12 re-evaluation process is conducted for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any errors. The applications for the Odisha 12th re-evaluation process will be released on the official website soon after the board announced the result. 

Odisha 12th Compartment Result 2023 

Odisha Board 12th compartment exam 2023 will be conducted for candidates who want to improve their Odisha class 12 exam scores. Candidates can apply for the Class 12 compartment exams through the link which will be available on the official website shortly. 

Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics 

Along with announcing the Odisha Board class 12 result 2023, the board will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 board exams. Check the statistics from the previous year below. 

Odisha board 12th Science 2022

Overview

Statistics

Total Number of Appeared Students

76,604

Total Number of Passed Students

72,106

Overall Pass Percentage

94.12%

Pass Percentage Among Male Students

93.80%

Pass Percentage Among Female Students

94.52%

Number of Regular Candidates

70,918

Number of Private Candidates

1,188

Number of Students with 90% Marks

1124

Number of Students Passed with 1st Division

50157

Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division

14932

Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division

6910

Odisha 12th Commerce Statistics 2022

Overview

Statistics

Total Number of Appeared Students

24162

Total Number of Passed Students

21165

Overall Pass Percentage

89.20%

Pass Percentage Among Male Students

88.32%

Pass Percentage Among Female Students

90.71%

Number of Students Passed with 1st Division

10863

Number of Students Passed with 2nd Division

5053

Number of Students Passed with 3rd Division

5242

Odisha 12th Grading System For CHSE Odisha Class 12th

On the CHSE Odisha 12th scorecard, the board will also provide the details of the grade and marks. Students when checking their Odisha 12th scorecard must cross-check the grade secured and the marks for each subject.

Marks Range

Grade

Grade Point

91-100

A1

10

81-90

A2

9

71-80

B1

8

61-70

B2

7

51-60

C1

6

41-50

C2

5

33-40

D

4

21-32

E1

C

00-20

E2

C

Official Links To Check 12th Odisha Result 2023

The Odisha 12th Result 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board soon. Students who have appeared for the Odisha class 12 exams can check their class 12 results through the link given below

  • chseodisha.nic.in

FAQ

When will the Odisha 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 be conducted?

Odisha 12th Supplementary exams will be conducted after the board results are announced.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after Odisha announces the 12th Result 2023?

After the Odisha 12th result is announced, candidates can apply for the scrutiny and re-evaluation to get their answer sheets evaluated.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Odisha 12th result 2023?

If a candidate fails in the Odisha 12th exams, they can appear in the compartment exam and improve their scores.

How to check Odisha 12th result 2023?

To check the Odisha 12th exam 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the roll number in the result link given.

What is the Odisha 12th result 2023 passing criteria?

Candidates are required to secure a minimum of 33 marks in order to qualify the Odisha board 12th exam 2023.

What is the expected Odisha 12th Result Date and Time?

Odisha board 12th result 2023 date and time will be confirmed by the officials. As per trends it is expected to be announced by April 2023.

When will Odisha 12th Result 2023 be declared?

Odisha 12th result 2023 is expected to be announced by April 2023. The date and time will be confirmed by officials soon.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play