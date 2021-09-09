Odisha High Court ASO Admit Card 2021 on 20 September @orissahighcourt.nic.in: Check Exam Date Here

Odisha High Court ASO Admit Card 2021 will be uploaded on 20 September. Check Exam Date, Pattern and Other Details.

Odisha High Court ASO Admit Card Date 2021: Odisha High Court or Orissa High Court will release the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), on 20 September 2021, on orissahighcourt.nic.in. The exam for the said posts shall be conducted from 10 September to 16 September 2021.

The candidates are instructed to login into their account for choosing their exam centre (Districts/Locations) and to download Odisha High Court ASO Admit Card. It is to be noted that the Application Acknowledgment Number is User ID and the Date of Birth is Password.

Odisha High Court ASO Exam Pattern

There will be 150 MCQs of 150 marks as follow:

Subject No. Of Questions Marks Time General English 150 150 2 hours General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude

There will be Negative Marking of 0.5 mark for each wrong answer.



Odisha High Court ASO Qualifying Marks:

SC/ST - 33%

Other - 40%

The selection will be done on the basis of Preliminary Examination/Test, Written Examination, Computer Application Test and Viva-voce Test.

The court has invited application recruitment of 202 ASO Group-B Posts till 20 March 2021.