Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 for Jr. Steno Posts in Group C, Download Application Form @orissahighcourt.nic.in

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Orissa has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Stenographer in Group-'C’. The online application process for the above posts has been started at orissahighcourt.nic.in from 5 August 2021 onwards. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply on or before 4 September 2021.

A total of 29 vacancies will be recruited for Junior Stenographer in Group-'C' on the scale of pay of Rs.25,500 - Rs.81 , 1OO/- in Level-7 with usual Dearness and other Allowances. Candidates can check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 5 August 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 4 September 2021

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Stenographer in Group-'C’ - 29 Posts

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must possess a Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised University with a minimum speed of BO words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typewriting/ transcription on computer. He/ she should have adequate knowledge of Computer applications.

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (The upper age is relaxable upto 5 years in case of SC, ST, SEBC & Women and up to 1O years for PwDs. Persons with disabilities belonging to SC/ST/SEBC categories are eligible to get cumulative age relaxation of 15 years i.e. 10 years under PwD category and 5 years under SC/ST/SEBC category)

Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The Recruitment Examination for the post of Junior Stenographer shall comprise of Qualifying Test in English Subject, Computer Application Test (qualifying in nature) and Skill Test.

Download Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Odisha High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5 August to 4 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.