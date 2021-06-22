Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @odishapolice.gov.in, Apply Online for 477 SI Posts from today onwards

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jun 22, 2021 11:28 IST
Odisha Police Recruitment 2021:  Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released for recruitment for Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online from today onwards.i.e. 22 June 2021 at odishapolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is 15 July 2021.

A total of 477 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in Odisha Police. The candidates can check their educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of Application Online: 22 June 2021
  • Closing Date to Apply Online: 15 July 2021 (23:59 hours)
  • Tentative Dates for Computer Based Recruitment Examination: 06 Aug 2021 to 16 Aug 2021

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Sub Inspector of Police - 477 Posts

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 25 years (There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs.16880/- (first year) per month as per Odisha Group-B posts

Download Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Login Link

Online Application Link

Official Website

Plan of Examination/ Scheme of Examination:
The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages:

Serial Number

Stages of Exam

Paper

Duration

Marks

Type of Test

1

Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE)

Paper–I: General English and Odia language

 

 

 

Paper-II : General Studies

90 Minutes

 

 

 

 

 

180

Minutes

 

100 Marks

 

 

 

 

200 Marks

Objective type with MCQ type. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking @ 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted if any question is left unattempted.

2. 

Measurement of

Physical

Standards and

Physical

Efficiency Test

(Qualifying)

 

Qualifying in nature; (No Marks)

 

 

Total

 

 

 

300 Marks

 

Physical Standard Measurements:

Category

Height

Weight

Chest

 

Un-expanded

Expanded

General & SEBC (Men)

168 Cm

55 KG

79 CM

84 CM

General & SEBC (Women)

155 cm

47.5 KG

-

-

SC/ST (Men)

163 cm

50 KG

76 CM

81 CM

SC/ST (Women)

150 cm

45 KG

-

-

 

Physical Efficiency Tests: (Qualifying)

 

Candidates

Event

Time/Attempt

Men (all categories)

Running 1.6 Kms

8 minutes

Women (all categories)

Running 1.6 kms

10 minutes

Men (all categories)

Long jump 3.66 Meters

3 attempts

Women (all categories)

Long jump 2.77 Meters

3 attempts

  Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021 Admit Card

The Admit Card of eligible candidates shall be available for download on the link https://odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/ , about one week before the CBRE. The candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The Admit Card will carry intimation about the date, time and venue of the CBRE, and will bear the scanned photograph and scanned signature of the candidate with the facsimile signature of the Secretary of the OPRB.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
Following the Physical Efficiency Test, a common merit list shall be prepared base on the sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and weightage marks in the NCC certificate.

How to apply for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can submit applications from today onwards through the online mode on or before 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For SC/ ST Category: Nil
  • For All Other Category: Rs.285/-

 

FAQ

How to apply for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications from today onwards through the online mode on or before 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

The candidates between the age group of 21 to 25 years are eligible to apply. There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

The candidates must have passed Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

What is the last date of online application submission for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

The last date for submission of the application is 15 July 2021.

What is the starting date of online application submission for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 22 June 2021 onwards at odishapolice.gov.in.

How many vacancies will be recruited through Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021?

A total 477 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.
Job Summary
Notification Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @odishapolice.gov.in, Apply Online for 477 Sub Inspector Posts
Notification DateJun 22, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 15, 2021
CityCuttack
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Organization Odisha Police
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration
Comments