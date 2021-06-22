Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @odishapolice.gov.in, Apply Online for 477 SI Posts from today onwards

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has released for recruitment for Sub Inspector (SI) vacancies in Odisha Police. Interested candidates can apply online from today onwards.i.e. 22 June 2021 at odishapolice.gov.in. The last date for submission of the application is 15 July 2021.

A total of 477 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) will hold an open competitive examination for recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) in Odisha Police. The candidates can check their educational qualification, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of Application Online: 22 June 2021

Closing Date to Apply Online: 15 July 2021 (23:59 hours)

Tentative Dates for Computer Based Recruitment Examination: 06 Aug 2021 to 16 Aug 2021

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Sub Inspector of Police - 477 Posts

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from a recognized University.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 25 years (There is age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale: Rs.16880/- (first year) per month as per Odisha Group-B posts

Download Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Login Link

Online Application Link

Official Website

Plan of Examination/ Scheme of Examination:

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages:

Serial Number Stages of Exam Paper Duration Marks Type of Test 1 Computer-Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) Paper–I: General English and Odia language Paper-II : General Studies 90 Minutes 180 Minutes 100 Marks 200 Marks Objective type with MCQ type. Each correct answer will carry 1 mark. There will be a negative marking @ 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded or deducted if any question is left unattempted. 2. Measurement of Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test (Qualifying) Qualifying in nature; (No Marks) Total 300 Marks

Physical Standard Measurements:

Category Height Weight Chest Un-expanded Expanded General & SEBC (Men) 168 Cm 55 KG 79 CM 84 CM General & SEBC (Women) 155 cm 47.5 KG - - SC/ST (Men) 163 cm 50 KG 76 CM 81 CM SC/ST (Women) 150 cm 45 KG - -

Physical Efficiency Tests: (Qualifying)

Candidates Event Time/Attempt Men (all categories) Running 1.6 Kms 8 minutes Women (all categories) Running 1.6 kms 10 minutes Men (all categories) Long jump 3.66 Meters 3 attempts Women (all categories) Long jump 2.77 Meters 3 attempts

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021 Admit Card

The Admit Card of eligible candidates shall be available for download on the link https://odipolsi21.onlineapplicationform.org/ODIPOL/ , about one week before the CBRE. The candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The Admit Card will carry intimation about the date, time and venue of the CBRE, and will bear the scanned photograph and scanned signature of the candidate with the facsimile signature of the Secretary of the OPRB.

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Following the Physical Efficiency Test, a common merit list shall be prepared base on the sum total of marks secured by the candidates in the Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) and weightage marks in the NCC certificate.

How to apply for Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications from today onwards through the online mode on or before 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2021 Application Fee