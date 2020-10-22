OFDC Recruitment 2020 for 146 LDA, Steno and Junior Accountant/Auditor Posts

Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited Job Notification: Odisha Forest Development Corporation Limited (OFDC) invited applications for the post of Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant)/ Auditor, Lower Division Assistant and Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer). The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website format from 27 October to 12 November 2020.

Important Date:

Starting date of application - 27 October 2020 at 10 AM

Last Date of Application: 12 November 2020 upto 5 PM

OFDC Vacancy Details

Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant) - Auditor - 58 Posts

Lower Division Assistant - 72 Posts

Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer) - 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant)/ Auditor, Lower Division Assistant and Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer)

Educational Qualification

Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant) - Auditor - Graduate in Commerce or equivalent exam of a recognised university. Must have 2 years of experience and have working knowledge Computer and be able to work independently in accounting-software

Lower Division Assistant - Graduate of a recognised university.Must have 2 years of experience and have working knowledge Computer, computer hints of 40 wpm and be able to work independently

Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer) - Graduate of a recognised university and 2 years of experience.He must have stenography Certificate. He must be able to take down dictation from a printed matter lasting for three minutes at the rate of 80 words a minute.He must transcribe the dictated passage within 20 minutes. Mistake,up to a maximum of l0% can be allow6d. Must have working knowledge in Computers and be able to work independently

Salary:

Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant) - Auditor - Rs. 16,880/-

Lower Division Assistant - Rs. 8,880/-

Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer) - Rs. 9,500/-

Age Limit

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant)/ Auditor, Lower Division Assistant and Executive Assistant (Jr Stenographer)

Selection will be done on the basis of a written Examination for 200 marks (MCQ type in CBT mode) and practical Skill test of 50 marks. The Merit List / Select list of candidates for the post of Junior Accountant (Accounts Assistant)/Auditor, L.D. Assistant, Junior Stenographer qualified in the Practical Skill Test shall be prepared in order of merit based on the marks secured by them in the Written Test only

How to Apply for the OFDCL Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on the ‘Career Section’ of the website at www.odishafdc.com.

OFDCL Notification PDF