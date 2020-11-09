Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Recruitment 2020 for Driver and Wireless Post

Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Recruitment 2020: Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence has published the recruitment notification for the post of Driver and Wireless Mechanic in the employment newspaper dated 07 November to 13 November 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 16 November 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 16 November 2020

Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Vacancy Details

Driver - 1 Post (OBC Category)

Wireless Mechanics - 1 Post (UR Category)

Eligibility Criteria for Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Driver and Wireless Mechanic Post

Educational Qualification:

Driver - 10th passed and 1-year experience of driving a transport vehicle. Driver License of Transport Vehicles

Wireless Mechanics - Graduate and diploma in the trade wireless mechanic from ITI

Age Limit:

18 to 37 years as on 01 January 2020

How to Apply for Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Driver and Wireless Mechanic Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to the Deputy Commissioner's office Receipt Section, Ground Floor, Estate office Building, Sector 17, Chandigarh either by Registered post or delivered in person latest by 16 November 2020.

Office of Deputy Commissioner cum Controller Civil Defence Driver and Wireless Mechanic Post Application Fee:

Rs. 1000 in the shape of demand draft in favour of Deputy Commissioner payable at Chandigarh