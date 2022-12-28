[Official] SSC CPO Result 2022: Download CPO Tier 1 SI Result PDF, Cut Off

SSC CPO Result 2022: Get here direct link to download CPO Tier 1 SI Result PDF for Male and Female, category-wise Cut Off marks and tier 2 exam date.

SSC CPO Result 2022
SSC CPO Result 2022

SSC CPO Result 2022 was announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on December 27. SSC CPO Result has been announced for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) which was conducted online from November 9 to 11. 

SSC CPO Result 2022 has been announced at ssc.nic.in/portal/results. The result has been announced in PDF format containing the candidates' names and exam roll numbers. SSC CPO Result has been announced separately for male and female candidates who have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination. 

Based on the SSC CPO Result 2022, a total of 68,364 candidates have been selected for the next round of the selection process i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Among the total selected candidates,63, 945 are male and 4,419 are female candidates. The selection is based on the qualifying criteria prescribed by the examination authority. Only those candidates who have secured 30% (60 marks) in the general category, 25% (50 marks) in the OBC/EWS category, and 20% (40 marks) in all other categories have been selected for SSC CPO 2022 exam for PST/PET round. 

SSC CPO  Result 2022 Download Link: From Where to Download CPO SI Result

The result has been announced on the official website in PDF format containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected based on the cutoff score. To download SSC CPO Result 2022 candidates have to visit ssc.nic.in/portal/results. The PDF result has been hosted on the official website as well as on this page. 

SSC CPO  Result 2022 PDF Download Link: Download SSC CPO Result PDF from the link below. 

SSC CPO  Result 2022 PDF For Male

SSC CPO  Result 2022 PDF For Female

Download PDF Here

Download PDF Here

SSC CPO  Result 2022 Roll Number Wise: Download SSC CPO Result PDF 

The SSC CPO Tier 1 result contains the roll number of candidates who have been selected for the next round of the selection process. To know the status of exam qualifying, candidates have to search for their exam roll number in the result PDF. 

How to Check SSC CPO Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure 

The stepwise process is given below download SSC CPO Result PDF

Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of ssc.nic.in/portal/results

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the result link

Step 3: Clicking the link, the result PDF will open

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it

 

SSC SI Result 2022: What is the cutoff score

As per the provisions under Para-15.3 of the Notice of Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been fixed as follows: UR: 30% (i.e. 60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (i.e. 40 marks).

 

SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Female Candidates - Category-wise

 

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

UR

TOTAL

Cut-off Marks

95.73677

88.60575

118.22259

120.67484

126.29644

-------

SSC CPO Candidates

Available

938

468

1582

620

811*

4419

 

SSC CPO  Cutoff 2022 for Male Candidates - Category-wise

 

SC

ST

ESM

OBC

EWS

UR

TOTAL

SSC CPO Cut-off

Marks

79.3189

78.13852

40

102.9603

103.97465

115.04762

--------

Candidates Available

13788

7254

3684

23319

9313

6587*

63945

FAQ

What are the SSC CPO 2022 Cutoff marks?

The SSC CPO Cutoff score is UR: 30% (i.e. 60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (i.e. 40 marks).

How many candidates qualified in SSC CPO 2022?

A total of 68,364 candidates have qualified in SSC CPO 2022 exam

How many candidates appeared in SSC CPO 2022?

A total of 2,93,180 candidates appeared in SSC CPO 2022 exam

When is SSC CPO Result 2022 for Paper 1 released?

SSC CPO Result 2022 has been released on December 27, 2022

How can I check my SSC CPO 2022 Result?

You can check your SSC CPO Result by visiting the official website SSC - ssc.nic.in/portal/results
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next