[Official] SSC CPO Result 2022: Download CPO Tier 1 SI Result PDF, Cut Off

SSC CPO Result 2022: Get here direct link to download CPO Tier 1 SI Result PDF for Male and Female, category-wise Cut Off marks and tier 2 exam date.

SSC CPO Result 2022 was announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on December 27. SSC CPO Result has been announced for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) which was conducted online from November 9 to 11.

SSC CPO Result 2022 has been announced at ssc.nic.in/portal/results. The result has been announced in PDF format containing the candidates' names and exam roll numbers. SSC CPO Result has been announced separately for male and female candidates who have been selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination.

Based on the SSC CPO Result 2022, a total of 68,364 candidates have been selected for the next round of the selection process i.e. Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET). Among the total selected candidates,63, 945 are male and 4,419 are female candidates. The selection is based on the qualifying criteria prescribed by the examination authority. Only those candidates who have secured 30% (60 marks) in the general category, 25% (50 marks) in the OBC/EWS category, and 20% (40 marks) in all other categories have been selected for SSC CPO 2022 exam for PST/PET round.

SSC CPO Result 2022 Download Link: From Where to Download CPO SI Result

The result has been announced on the official website in PDF format containing the roll number of candidates who have been selected based on the cutoff score. To download SSC CPO Result 2022 candidates have to visit ssc.nic.in/portal/results. The PDF result has been hosted on the official website as well as on this page.

SSC CPO Result 2022 PDF Download Link: Download SSC CPO Result PDF from the link below.

SSC CPO Result 2022 PDF For Male SSC CPO Result 2022 PDF For Female Download PDF Here Download PDF Here

SSC CPO Result 2022 Roll Number Wise: Download SSC CPO Result PDF

The SSC CPO Tier 1 result contains the roll number of candidates who have been selected for the next round of the selection process. To know the status of exam qualifying, candidates have to search for their exam roll number in the result PDF.

How to Check SSC CPO Result 2022: Stepwise Procedure

The stepwise process is given below download SSC CPO Result PDF

Step 1: Visit the respective regional websites of ssc.nic.in/portal/results

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the result link

Step 3: Clicking the link, the result PDF will open

Step 4: Search your roll number through Ctrl+F

Step 6: Download the result PDF and save it

SSC SI Result 2022: What is the cutoff score

As per the provisions under Para-15.3 of the Notice of Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Paper-I (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been fixed as follows: UR: 30% (i.e. 60 marks), OBC/ EWS: 25% (i.e. 50 marks) and all other categories: 20% (i.e. 40 marks).

SSC CPO Cut Off 2022 for Female Candidates - Category-wise

SC ST OBC EWS UR TOTAL Cut-off Marks 95.73677 88.60575 118.22259 120.67484 126.29644 ------- SSC CPO Candidates Available 938 468 1582 620 811* 4419

SSC CPO Cutoff 2022 for Male Candidates - Category-wise