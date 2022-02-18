JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Oil India Final Result 2021-22 Out @oil-india.com, Download Here

Oil India has released the final result for the post codes AEL1202, AFI12021, AMA12021,AMC12021,AMD12021 , AME12021,AOB12021,AOT12021,ATC12021,ATI12021,ATO12021, ATS12021,ATW12021 and AIT1202

Oil India Final Result 2021-22

Oil India Final Result 2021-22: Oil India has released the final result for the post codes AEL1202, AFI12021, AMA12021,AMC12021,AMD12021 , AME12021,AOB12021,AOT12021,ATC12021,ATI12021,ATO12021, ATS12021,ATW12021 and AIT12021. Candidates can download Oil India Result from the official webste -oil-india.com

Oil India Final Result Link is also available below:

Oil India Final Result Download Link

How to Download Oil India Final Result ?

Visit the official website of Oil India -

Click on ‘Careers’ Tab and then on ‘Results’

A new page will be opened where you are required to click on ‘Result Notification for the provisionally selected candidates for the post codes AEL12021, AFI12021, AMA12021, AMC12021, AMD12021, AME12021, AOB12021, AOT12021, ATC12021, ATI12021, ATO12021, ATS12021, ATW12021 & AIT12021.’

Download Oil India Final Result PDF

Check roll numbers of finally selected candidates

