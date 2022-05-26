OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 Released on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in: Check Direct Download Link Here

OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 has been released on gpssb.gov.in. Candidates can download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 online followed by the instructions given below.

OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Seva Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the call letter for the selection of suitable aspirants for Chief Servant (Mukhya Sevika) Class-3 Posts. Candidates who applied for Mukhya Sevika Vacancy can download their call letters from the official website of GPSSSB.i.e. gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

According to the notice, the board has scheduled the exam on 5 June 2022 at various exam centres of the State. Candidates are required to Download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022?

Visit the official website of GPSSSB.i.e. gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ' ADVT NO 14/2021-22 Mukhya Sevika Call Letter Download

Mukhya Sevika' flashing on homepage. A login page will be opened. Now, enter your application number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 223 vacancies for Chief Servant (Mukhya Sevika) Class-3. Candidates can download OJAS Gujarat Mukhey Sevika Call Letter 2022 by clicking on the above link. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards and save for future use. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card before appearing in the exam. No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without admit card and identity proof.