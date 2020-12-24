OMC Answer Key 2020 for Non Executive Posts Released @omcltd.in, Submit Objection till 27 Dec

OMC Admit Card 2020: OMC Ltd. (Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd) has released the question paper answer key and response sheet of online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical and Electrical), Junior Executive Assistant, Junior Nurse and Junior Pharmacist. Candidates can download OMCL Answer Key from the official website of OMCL - omcltd.in.

Candidates having any objection, if any, against any answer can submit their response through online response link available in the official website with documentary evidence.OMC Non Executive Link is available from 24 November 2020 till to 27 December 2020. As per the official notice, “As per clause 21 under “Important Instructions to Candidates” of the e- Admit Card, the Question/ Answer Keys to the questions of CBT for the above posts will be available in the online portal from 6:00 P.M. of 24.12.2020 till 11.59 P.M. of 27.12.2020.On non-receipt of objections within the stipulated period, candidates will not have any right for any future legal claim, in any court of law, for re-evaluation at later stage of selection process.”

OMC Answer Key Link is available below. The candidates can view their individual answers /online response (own answers and answer keys)by logging into online portal through the link,with their registered credentials:

OMC Answer Key and Response Link

How to Download OMC Answer Key 2020 ?

Go to official website of OMC - omcltd.in Click on the link - ‘Candidate Login’ given under “Question/Answer Keys of CBT held on 9.12.2020 to 11.12.2020, 14.12.2020 & 21.12.2020 and submission of objection, if any” Enter your User ID & Password). Click on ‘Login’ Button Download OMCL Non Executive Answer Key 2020

OMC Result shall be announced after considering and analyzing all the objections received. The online exam was conducted on 09 December to 11 December, 14 December and 21 December for filling up 128 Non Executive Posts