OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21, 500 Vacancies for Govt Hospitals in United Kingdom (UK), Apply Online @omcmanpower.com

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Posts for Government Hospitals in United Kingdom. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 December 2020.

Dec 4, 2020 15:19 IST
A total of 500 vacancies of staff nurse will be recruited in the United Kindom. Both Male and Female candidates are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The age of the candidates must not be more than 50 years. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a video interview which will be conducted through skype. Candidates can go through this article to check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2020

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 500 Posts

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc, Diploma in Nursing and M.SC in Nursing are eligible to apply. The candidate should have also passed IELTS or OET with the following score level.

1) For IELTS:
Overall 7 Band

Listening: 7 Band
Reading: 7 Band
Speaking: 7 Band &
Writing: 6.5 band

2) For OET:

Overall Band B

Listening: B
Reading: B
Speaking: B &
Writing: C+

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 22 to 55 years

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Salary - Rs.2,00,000 - Rs.2,50,000/-

Download OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21
Nurses with minimum one year experience and have passed the eligible scores in IELTS or OET are requested to send resume and copy of IELTS / OET Certificate, Passport, Experience Certificate to omcluk2020@gmail.com latest by 31 December 2020.

