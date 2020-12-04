OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21, 500 Vacancies for Govt Hospitals in United Kingdom (UK), Apply Online @omcmanpower.com

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21: Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Posts for Government Hospitals in the United Kingdom. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 31 December 2020.

A total of 500 vacancies of staff nurse will be recruited in the United Kindom. Both Male and Female candidates are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The age of the candidates must not be more than 50 years. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a video interview which will be conducted through skype. Candidates can go through this article to check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 31 December 2020

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 500 Posts

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding B.Sc, Diploma in Nursing and M.SC in Nursing are eligible to apply. The candidate should have also passed IELTS or OET with the following score level.

1) For IELTS:

Overall 7 Band



Listening: 7 Band

Reading: 7 Band

Speaking: 7 Band &

Writing: 6.5 band



2) For OET:



Overall Band B



Listening: B

Reading: B

Speaking: B &

Writing: C+

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 22 to 55 years

OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Salary - Rs.2,00,000 - Rs.2,50,000/-

Download OMCL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF

Official Website