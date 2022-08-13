ONGC Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ongcindia.com: Non Executive Exam From 20 August

ONGC Admit Card 2022 has been released on ongcindia.com. Candidates can download ONGC Non Executive Call Letter From Here.

ONGC Admit Card 2022 Download: ONGC has issued admit card for Non-Executive Posts, against advertisement number 02/2022(R&P), on its website i.e.ongcindia.com. ONGC Non Executive Exam will be held on 20th, 21st & 27th August 2022. Candidates can download ONGC Non Executive Admit Card and appear for the exam as per their schedule.

ONGC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can also download ONGC Call Letter by clicking on the link.

How to Download ONGC Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ONGC and visit the ‘Career’ Section Click on ‘Recruitment Notice-2022’ and then on 'Admit Card for Computer Based Test (CBT) to be held on 20th, 21st & 27th August 2022 against Advertisement No. 2/2022 (R&P)’ Now, provide your details such as ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download ONGC Call Letter

ONGC is conducting the exam via online mode. ONGC Recruitment is being done for the post of Junior Engineering Assistant, Junior Scientific Assistant, Junior Assistant (Accounts), Junior Fire Supervisor, Junior Technical Assistant (Surveying), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant, Junior Dealing Assistant, Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (Winch Operations), Junior Assistant Operator (Heavy Equipment) and Junior Slinger cum Rigger.