ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale Rs 60,000-1,80,000, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited online application for the 14 Assistant Legal Adviser posts on its official website. Check ONGC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), a “Maharatna” Public Sector Enterprise has published notification for the 14 Assistant Legal Adviser post in the Employment News (24 September-30 September 2022).

Candidates with eligibility criteria as mentioned in the notification should note that the online application process for the ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022 is under way and 03 October 2022 is the last day to apply. In a bid to apply for ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022 you will have to visit to the official website-ongcindia.com.

Important Dates ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 03 October 2022

Vacancy Details ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Legal Advisor-14

Eligibility Criteria ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Graduate degree in Law (Professional) with 60 % marks. As per notification, candidates practicing advocate with 3 years of experience would be preferred.

Check the notification link for detail of the qualification for the Assistant Legal Adviser post.

How to Apply ONGC Assistant Legal Adviser Recruitment 2022: You can apply for the above post after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

Click on the career tab on the homepage.

Click on the link that displaying as, “ Online Registration for Recruitment of Assistant Legal Adviser (E1 Level) through CLAT-2022 for LLM”

You will have to register yourself and fill the application

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Remember 03 October 2022 is the last day to apply.