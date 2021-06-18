ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online @opalindia.in

ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat is going to stat for recruitment Executive and Non-Executive Posts. Details Here

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat HAS has released a notification for recruitment of Executive and Non-Executive Posts. OPAL online application link is activated from17 June 2021 on official website opalindia.in. The last date of submitting online application is 07 July 2021.

The candidates can check the vacancy-break up, eligibility criteria, selection process, salary and other details once the notification is released

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 17 June 2021

Last Date of Online Application - 07 July 2021

OPAL Vacancy Details:

Executive Levels - 25 Posts Non-Executive - 06 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPAL Executive and Non Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

How to Apply for OPAL Recruitment Executive and Non-Executive 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia from 17 June to 07 July 2021.

