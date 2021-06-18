ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021 Notification Out for Executive and Non Executive Posts, Apply Online @opalindia.in

ONGC OPAL Recruitment 2021: ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, located in the port town of Dahej, Gujarat HAS has released a notification for recruitment of Executive and Non-Executive Posts. OPAL online application link is activated from17 June 2021 on official website opalindia.in. The last date of submitting online application is 07 July 2021.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 17 June 2021
- Last Date of Online Application - 07 July 2021
OPAL Vacancy Details:
- Executive Levels - 25 Posts
- Non-Executive - 06 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for OPAL Executive and Non Executive Posts
Educational Qualification:
How to Apply for OPAL Recruitment Executive and Non-Executive 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia from 17 June to 07 July 2021.
