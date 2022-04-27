Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Apprentice Trainees Across India, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

ONGC is hiring for 3600+ Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check vacancy break up, qualification, salary and other details here.

Created On: Apr 27, 2022 14:35 IST
ONGC Recruitment 2022
ONGC Recruitment 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022: ONGC is recruiting candidates for recruitment of Apprentice Trainee Posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines. More than 3600 vacancies are available across India in Delhi Dehradun, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Goa, Hazira, Cambay, Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Jorhat, Silchar, Nazira, Sivasnagar, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Karaikal, Agartala and Kolkata and Locations. 

The vacancies are announced for Accounts Executive, Office Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant), Mechanic Diesel, Machinist, Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology), Instrument Mechanic, Medical Laboratory Technician, Welder, Information and communication Technology System Maintenance, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Draughtsman (Civil), Computer Science, Electronics &Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical.

Graduates, Diploma Holders and ITI Candidates can apply for this job opportunity. More details regarding ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 are given below:

ONGC Recruitment Notification

ONGC Apprentice Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 27 April 2022 at 11 AM
  • Last Date of Application - 15 May 2022 up to 6 PM
  • Date of Result/Selection - 23 May 2022

ONGC Apprentice Vacancy Details

Location

Number of Vacancies

Northern Sector - 209 Posts

Dehradun

159

Delhi

 40

Jodhpur

10

 

Northern Sector - 305 Posts

Mumbai

200

Goa

15

Hazira

24

Western Sector - 1434 Posts

Combay

96

Vadodara

157

Ankleshwar

438

Ahmedabad

387

Mehsana

356

Eastern Sector - 744 Posts

Jorhat

110

Silchar

51

Nazira & Sivasagar

583

Southern Sector - 694 Posts

Chennai

50

Kakinada

58

Rajahmundry

353

Karaikal

233

Central Sector - 228 Posts

Agartala

178

Kolkata

228

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Accounts Executive - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com) from a Govt. recognized institute/University.
  • Office Assistant - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.
  • Secretarial Assistant - ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice
  • Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - ITI in COPA Trade
  • Draughtsman (Civil) - ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade
  • Electrician - ITI in Electrician Trade
  • Electronics Mechanic - ITI in Electronics Mechanic
  • Fitter - ITI in Fitter
  • Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechani
  • Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM) - ITI in ICTSM
  • Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - B.Sc with PCM or PCB. ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade
  • Machinist - ITI in Machinist Trade
  • Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade
  • Mechanic Diesel - ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade
  • Medical Laboratory Technician - (Cardiology and Physiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology).
  • Medical Laboratory Technician - (Pathology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)
  • Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)
  • Refrigeration and Air Conditioning - Mechanic - ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade
  • Surveyor - ITI in Surveyor Trade
  • Welder - ITI in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric) 
  • Civil, Computer Science,  Electronics & Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical  -Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt.
    recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

ONGC Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice:

B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A  - Rs. 9,000/-

Trade Apprentices:

1 year ITI -  Rs. 7,700/-

2 year ITI -  Rs. 8,050/-

Diploma Apprentices:

Diploma - 8,000/-

Selection Process for ONGC Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn.

How o Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply online on ONGC website on or before 15 May 2022.

Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:

  • For Trade – Accounts Executive and Office Assistant: With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ for Trade Accounts Executive and Office Assistant.
  • For other Trade Apprentices: With Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org.
  • For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link
    https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!register menunew.action

After successful registration with the above agencies, a registration number will be generated and the candidate has to mention this registration number while applying for apprentices positions in the ONGC website -www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in

FAQ

What is ONGC Apprentice Result Date ?

23 May 2022

What is the qualification for Office Assistant Posts ?

Graduation

Can fresher apply for ONGC Apprentice Jobs ?

Yes

What is ONGC Apprentice Registration Last Date ?

15 May 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Job Summary
NotificationONGC Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Apprentice Posts Across India, Apply Online @ongcindia.com
Notification Date27 Apr, 2022
Last Date of Submission15 May, 2022
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization ONGC
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

1 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.