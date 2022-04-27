ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Apprentice Trainees Across India, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

ONGC is hiring for 3600+ Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check vacancy break up, qualification, salary and other details here.

ONGC Recruitment 2022: ONGC is recruiting candidates for recruitment of Apprentice Trainee Posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines. More than 3600 vacancies are available across India in Delhi Dehradun, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Goa, Hazira, Cambay, Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Jorhat, Silchar, Nazira, Sivasnagar, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Karaikal, Agartala and Kolkata and Locations.

The vacancies are announced for Accounts Executive, Office Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant), Mechanic Diesel, Machinist, Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology), Instrument Mechanic, Medical Laboratory Technician, Welder, Information and communication Technology System Maintenance, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Draughtsman (Civil), Computer Science, Electronics &Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical.

Graduates, Diploma Holders and ITI Candidates can apply for this job opportunity. More details regarding ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 are given below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 April 2022 at 11 AM

Last Date of Application - 15 May 2022 up to 6 PM

Date of Result/Selection - 23 May 2022

ONGC Apprentice Vacancy Details

Location Number of Vacancies Northern Sector - 209 Posts Dehradun 159 Delhi 40 Jodhpur 10 Northern Sector - 305 Posts Mumbai 200 Goa 15 Hazira 24 Western Sector - 1434 Posts Combay 96 Vadodara 157 Ankleshwar 438 Ahmedabad 387 Mehsana 356 Eastern Sector - 744 Posts Jorhat 110 Silchar 51 Nazira & Sivasagar 583 Southern Sector - 694 Posts Chennai 50 Kakinada 58 Rajahmundry 353 Karaikal 233 Central Sector - 228 Posts Agartala 178 Kolkata 228

Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

Accounts Executive - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com) from a Govt. recognized institute/University.

Office Assistant - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

Secretarial Assistant - ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - ITI in COPA Trade

Draughtsman (Civil) - ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade

Electrician - ITI in Electrician Trade

Electronics Mechanic - ITI in Electronics Mechanic

Fitter - ITI in Fitter

Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechani

Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM) - ITI in ICTSM

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - B.Sc with PCM or PCB. ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade

Machinist - ITI in Machinist Trade

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade

Mechanic Diesel - ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade

Medical Laboratory Technician - (Cardiology and Physiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology).

Medical Laboratory Technician - (Pathology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)

Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning - Mechanic - ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade

Surveyor - ITI in Surveyor Trade

Welder - ITI in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric)

Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical -Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt.

recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit:

18 to 24 years

ONGC Apprentice Stipend:

Graduate Apprentice:

B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A - Rs. 9,000/-

Trade Apprentices:

1 year ITI - Rs. 7,700/-

2 year ITI - Rs. 8,050/-

Diploma Apprentices:

Diploma - 8,000/-

Selection Process for ONGC Apprentice Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn.

How o Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Candidates can apply online on ONGC website on or before 15 May 2022.

Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:

For Trade – Accounts Executive and Office Assistant: With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ for Trade Accounts Executive and Office Assistant.

For other Trade Apprentices: With Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org.

For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link

https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!register menunew.action

After successful registration with the above agencies, a registration number will be generated and the candidate has to mention this registration number while applying for apprentices positions in the ONGC website -www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in