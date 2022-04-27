ONGC Recruitment 2022 for 3600+ Apprentice Trainees Across India, Apply Online @ongcindia.com

ONGC Recruitment 2022: ONGC is recruiting candidates for recruitment of Apprentice Trainee Posts under the Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in the trade/disciplines. More than 3600 vacancies are available across India in Delhi Dehradun, Jodhpur, Mumbai, Goa, Hazira, Cambay, Vadodara, Ankleshwar, Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Jorhat, Silchar, Nazira, Sivasnagar, Chennai, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Karaikal, Agartala and Kolkata and Locations.
The vacancies are announced for Accounts Executive, Office Assistant, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Secretarial Assistant, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant), Mechanic Diesel, Machinist, Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology), Instrument Mechanic, Medical Laboratory Technician, Welder, Information and communication Technology System Maintenance, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic, Draughtsman (Civil), Computer Science, Electronics &Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, and Mechanical.
Graduates, Diploma Holders and ITI Candidates can apply for this job opportunity. More details regarding ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022 are given below:
ONGC Recruitment Notification
ONGC Apprentice Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 27 April 2022 at 11 AM
- Last Date of Application - 15 May 2022 up to 6 PM
- Date of Result/Selection - 23 May 2022
ONGC Apprentice Vacancy Details
|
Location
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Northern Sector - 209 Posts
|
Dehradun
|
159
|
Delhi
|40
|
Jodhpur
|
10
|
Northern Sector - 305 Posts
|
Mumbai
|
200
|
Goa
|
15
|
Hazira
|
24
|
Western Sector - 1434 Posts
|
Combay
|
96
|
Vadodara
|
157
|
Ankleshwar
|
438
|
Ahmedabad
|
387
|
Mehsana
|
356
|
Eastern Sector - 744 Posts
|
Jorhat
|
110
|
Silchar
|
51
|
Nazira & Sivasagar
|
583
|
Southern Sector - 694 Posts
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kakinada
|
58
|
Rajahmundry
|
353
|
Karaikal
|
233
|
Central Sector - 228 Posts
|
Agartala
|
178
|
Kolkata
|
228
Eligibility Criteria for ONGC Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Accounts Executive - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce (B.Com) from a Govt. recognized institute/University.
- Office Assistant - Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in B.A. or B.B.A from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.
- Secretarial Assistant - ITI in trade Stenography (English) /Secretarial practice
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) - ITI in COPA Trade
- Draughtsman (Civil) - ITI in Draughtsman (Civil) Trade
- Electrician - ITI in Electrician Trade
- Electronics Mechanic - ITI in Electronics Mechanic
- Fitter - ITI in Fitter
- Instrument Mechanic - ITI in Instrument Mechani
- Information & Communication Technology System Maintenance (ICTSM) - ITI in ICTSM
- Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant) - B.Sc with PCM or PCB. ITI in Lab. Asst (Chemical Plant) trade
- Machinist - ITI in Machinist Trade
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - ITI in Mechanic Motor Vehicle trade
- Mechanic Diesel - ITI in Mechanic Diesel trade
- Medical Laboratory Technician - (Cardiology and Physiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Cardiology and Physiology).
- Medical Laboratory Technician - (Pathology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology)
- Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology) - ITI in Medical Laboratory Technician (Radiology)
- Refrigeration and Air Conditioning - Mechanic - ITI in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic trade
- Surveyor - ITI in Surveyor Trade
- Welder - ITI in the trade of Welder (Gas & Electric)
- Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Telecommunication, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Mechanical -Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt.
recognized Institute/ University.
Age Limit:
18 to 24 years
ONGC Apprentice Stipend:
Graduate Apprentice:
B.A / B.Com / B.Sc / B.B.A - Rs. 9,000/-
Trade Apprentices:
1 year ITI - Rs. 7,700/-
2 year ITI - Rs. 8,050/-
Diploma Apprentices:
Diploma - 8,000/-
Selection Process for ONGC Apprentice Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination and Merit drawn.
How o Apply for ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2022
Candidates can apply online on ONGC website on or before 15 May 2022.
Before applying for above apprentices positions, candidates have to first register themselves in online portals of the following agencies of Govt. of India:
- For Trade – Accounts Executive and Office Assistant: With National Skill Development Council (NSDC) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org/ for Trade Accounts Executive and Office Assistant.
- For other Trade Apprentices: With Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) at https://apprenticeshipindia.org.
- For Technician Apprentices: With the concerned Regional Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) in their portal National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) under Ministry of Human Resource Development. The link
https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat/commonRedirect/registermenunew!register menunew.action
After successful registration with the above agencies, a registration number will be generated and the candidate has to mention this registration number while applying for apprentices positions in the ONGC website -www.ongcapprentices.ongc.co.in