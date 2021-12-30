ONGC Recruitment 2022 for GTs in HR and CC Disciplines at E1 level through UGC-NET-June 2020 Score

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 10 January 2022.

What is the qualification required for ONGC Recruitment 2022?

HR Executive - MBA with specialisation in personnel management/HRD/HRM with minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or minimum 2 years full time post graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks. Public Relations Officer - Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with minimum 60%.

What is the last date of online application submission for ONGC Recruitment 2022?

4 January 2022.

How many vacancies will be recruited through ONGC Recruitment 2022?

21.