ONGC Recruitment 2022 for GTs in HR and CC Disciplines at E1 level through UGC-NET-June 2020 Score

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification released @ongcindia.com through NET. Check Vacancy, Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Created On: Dec 30, 2021 14:15 IST
ONGC Recruitment 2022
ONGC Recruitment 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of HR Executive and Public Relations Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 4 January 2022. A total of 21 vacancies will be recruited. Check application process, educational qualification, and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 4 January 2022

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post

No. of Vacancies

HR Executive

15

Public Relations Officer

06

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • HR Executive - MBA with specialization in personnel management/HRD/HRM with minimum 60% marks or Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks or minimum 2 years full-time post-graduate diploma in PMR/Labour Welfare with a minimum of 60% marks or PGDM from IIM with minimum 60% marks.
  • Public Relations Officer - Post Graduate Degree/minimum 2 years diploma in Public Relations/Journalism/Mass Communication with minimum 60%.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

  • Unreserved/EWS - 30 years
  • OBC (NCL) - 33 years
  • SC/ST - 35 years
  • PWBD - 40 years

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The desirous and eligible candidates having the essential qualification for the advertised posts should have appeared in UGC-NET-June 2020. The final selection of the candidate will be on the basis of following parameters. Educational Qualification: Performance in the UGC-NET-June 2020 and Performance in the personal interview. Following weightages shall be assigned to the parameters.

Parameters

Maximum Marks

Remarks

Weightage of UGC- NET- June 2020 Score

60

Obtained from UGC NET June 2020 Score

Qualification

25

20 marks for essential qualification and 5 marks for additional qualification for inline Ph.D.

Interview

15

Pass marks for GEN/EWS/OBC- 9 (60%) pass marks for SC/ST/PWBD - 6 (40%)

Download ONGC Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online

How to apply for ONGC Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 10 January 2022.

ONGC Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Unreserved category  (GEN/EWS/OBC) – Rs. 300/-
  • Reserved Category – No Fee

