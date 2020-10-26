Study at Home
OPSC AEE Prelims Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Executive Engineers Posts Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary exam Date for the  Assistant Executive Engineers Posts on its official website - opsc.gov.in.

Oct 26, 2020 08:37 IST
OPSC AEE Prelims Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary exam Date for the  Assistant Executive Engineers Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts  can check the Prelims Exam Date available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the  Prelims Exam for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts will be conducted on 29 November 2020 tentatively. Commission has uploaded the exam dates for the  Assistant Executive Engineers Posts  which will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30.A.M. on is official website.

Candidates should note that the date of written examination on 29 November 2020 is tentative and likely to be changed considering the then instructions and guidelines issued by the Government for maintaining safety for human life during conduct of examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Candidates are advised to visit on the official website for details of the examination dates notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 


How to Download: OPSC AEE Prelims Exam Date 2020 Notification 

  • Visit the official website i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.
  • Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.
  • Click on the link The Preliminary Written Examination for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Executive Engineer(Civil) (Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21) will be held on 29.11.2020. Check the notice for details given on the Home Page.
  • The PDF of the desired notification regarding the Exam Date will be displayed on your screen.
  • You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

