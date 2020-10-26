OPSC AEE Prelims Exam Date 2020 for Assistant Executive Engineers Posts Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OPSC AEE Prelims Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Preliminary exam Date for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts can check the Prelims Exam Date available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the Prelims Exam for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts will be conducted on 29 November 2020 tentatively. Commission has uploaded the exam dates for the Assistant Executive Engineers Posts which will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 11.30.A.M. on is official website.

Candidates should note that the date of written examination on 29 November 2020 is tentative and likely to be changed considering the then instructions and guidelines issued by the Government for maintaining safety for human life during conduct of examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

