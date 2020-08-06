OPSC AFO Revised Exam Date 2020 Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Odisha PSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Posts

OPSC AFO Revised Exam Date 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the revised exam date for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer (AFO). As per the OPSC AFO Notice, the exam is scheduled to be held on 02 September 2020 (Wednesday). Earlier, OPSC has scheduled the exam on 16 August 2020 (Sunday) which is postponed due to lockdown extension and weekly shutdown, in view of prevailing COVID situation, till 31 August 2020 by the government. Initially, the exam was scheduled on 22 March 2020. The candidates can check OPSC AFO Detailed Exam schedule below:

Date Session Paper Time 2 September 2020 (Wednesday) 1st Session Paper - 1 10 AM to 12:30 PM (10 AM to 01:20 PM for PWD candidates) 2nd Session Paper - II 2 PM to 4:30 PM (2 PM to 05:20 PM for PWD candidates)

As per OPSC AFO Notice, “The Government has extended period of lockdown and weekly shutdown till 31.08.2020 in view of prevailing COVID situation, as a result of which written examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group - B under Fisheries & ARD Department published in Advt. No. 05 of 2019-20 is herewith deferred from 16.08.2020 tentatively to 02.09.2020 which may change depending upon the prevailing situation by that time”.

The candidates, who have applied for the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Posts, are advised to visit on the official website of OPSC regularly for written examination updates.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had published the recruitment notification to the posts of Assistant Fisheries Officer under Group B, against the advertisement no-05/2019-20, in the month of August 2019. Large number of candidates applied for the recruitment drive in the state having Degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University.

OPSC AFO Revised Exam Date 2020