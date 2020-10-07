OPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Law Officer Posts Released @opsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

OPSC Hall Ticket 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the written examination for Assistant Law Officer Posts can check the exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date Of Birth on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: OPSC Hall Ticket 2020 for Assistant Law Officer Posts

Go to official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "Download Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates for the Written Examination to be held from 13.10.2020 for Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Law Officer (Advt. No. 07 of 2019-20)" on the home page.

A new window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.

Download the Hall Ticket and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that the written examination for the Assistant Law Officer Group-B Posts under Law Deptt pursuant to Advt. No. 07 pf 2019-20 will be conducted from 13 October to 16 October 2020.