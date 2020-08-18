OPSC Answer Key 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Cut-off Marks

OPSC Answer Key 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Answer Key, Cut-off Marks and Marks for the posts of Junior Assistant posts on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for Computer Skill test for the Junior Assistant posts can check their Answer Key and other details available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the notice released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), commission has uploaded the Answer Key, Cut-off Marks and Marks Secured by the Candidates in the Examination held for Recruitment to the Posts of Jr. Assistant.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has conducted the computer skill test for the Posts of Junior Assistant Group C against Advertisement no. 09 of 2019-20. Candidates appeared for the Computer Skill test for the Junior Assistant Group C posts can check the their Answer Key, Cut-off Marks and Marks obtained by them. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Answer Key/Cut-off Marks 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts





How to Download: OPSC Answer Key/Cut-off Marks 2020 for Junior Assistant Posts