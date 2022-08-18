OPSC ASO Exam 2022 Postponed: Know the Reason and Check New Reschedule Date Here

Odisha PSC has released short notice regarding the postponement of written exam for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC ASO Exam 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released short notice regarding the postponement of written exam for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts on its official website. Candidates who have to appear in the exam for Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts can download the postponement notice available on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) was to conduct the written exam for the Posts of Asst. Section Officer (Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22) on 21 August 2022. Now Commission has postponed the exam in view of the dislocation caused by the severe flood in the state. Commission will release the rescheduled date for the same shortly on its official website.

