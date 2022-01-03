OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

disha Public Service Commission is hiring 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, and Other Details.

OPSC ASO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Group B from 20 January 2022 on opsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application is 19 February 2022.

A total of 796 vacancies are available under Odisha Secretariat Service of Home Department of Rs. 35,400/- in Level 9. Candidates seeking to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 should have a Bachelor’s Degree.

Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.

Notification Details for OPSC ASO Posts

Advertisement No.-26 of 2021-22

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 20 January 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 19 February 2022

OPSC ASO Vacancy Details

Total - 796

UR - 447

SEBC - 62

SC - 109

ST - 178

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC ASO Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university

Adequate Knowledge in Computer Application

OPSC ASO Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OPSC ASO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Written Exam Skill Test in Computer

How to Apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 20 January to 25 January 2022.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 500/-

OPSC ASO Notification Download