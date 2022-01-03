OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

OPSC ASO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Group B from 20 January 2022 on opsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application is 19 February 2022.
A total of 796 vacancies are available under Odisha Secretariat Service of Home Department of Rs. 35,400/- in Level 9. Candidates seeking to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 should have a Bachelor’s Degree.
Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.
Notification Details for OPSC ASO Posts
Advertisement No.-26 of 2021-22
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 20 January 2022
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 19 February 2022
OPSC ASO Vacancy Details
Total - 796
- UR - 447
- SEBC - 62
- SC - 109
- ST - 178
Eligibility Criteria for OPSC ASO Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university
- Adequate Knowledge in Computer Application
OPSC ASO Age Limit:
21 to 32 years
Selection Process for OPSC ASO Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- Skill Test in Computer
How to Apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 ?
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 20 January to 25 January 2022.
Exam Fee:
Rs. 500/-