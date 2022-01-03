Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

OPSC Recruitment 2022 for 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Posts @opsc.gov.in, Graduate Eligible

disha Public Service Commission is hiring 796 Assistant Section Officer (ASO). Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Age Limit, and Other Details.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 15:34 IST
OPSC Recruitment 2022
OPSC ASO Notification 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of  Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of Group B from 20 January 2022 on opsc.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application is 19 February 2022.

A total of 796 vacancies are available under Odisha Secretariat Service of Home Department of Rs. 35,400/- in Level 9. Candidates seeking to apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 should have a Bachelor’s Degree.

Interested candidates can go through this article for qualification, application process, age selection criteria, etc. here.

Notification Details for OPSC ASO Posts

Advertisement No.-26 of 2021-22

Important Dates 

  • Starting Date of Online Application -  20 January 2022
  • Last Date for Submission of Online Application - 19 February 2022

OPSC ASO Vacancy Details 

Total - 796

  • UR - 447
  • SEBC - 62
  • SC - 109
  • ST - 178

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC ASO Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduation in any discipline from a recognized university
  • Adequate Knowledge in Computer Application

OPSC ASO Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Process for OPSC ASO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Written Exam
  2. Skill Test in Computer

 How to Apply for OPSC ASO Recruitment 2022 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 20 January to 25 January 2022.

Exam Fee:

Rs. 500/-

OPSC ASO Notification Download

