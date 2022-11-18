OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Date 2022 (Out): Download Assistant Section Officer Skill Test Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the revised skill test schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) on its official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the revised skill test schedule for the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) on its official website. The computer skill test for the post of Assistant Section Officer against Advt. No. 26 of 2021-22 will be held on 04 December 2022. All those candidates who have qualified for the computer skill test round for the Asst. Section Officer can download the OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Date 2022 from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Date 2022 Link is given below. The candidates can download OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Date 2022, directly, through the link below-

Link To Download: OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Date 2022





According to the short notice released, the computer skill test for the post of Assistant Section Officer pursuant to Advertisement No. 26 of 2021-22 is likely to be conducted on 04 December 2022 (Sunday.) Exam will be held from 10.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M.

The notice further says that the exam is likely to be conducted on 04 December 2022 instead of 27.11.2022 due to per-scheduled OPSC OES (School Branch) Examination.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of OPSC regularly for more information regarding the Examination Centers and Admission Certificate.

You can download the OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OPSC ASO Revised Skill Test Schedule 2022