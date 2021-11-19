OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 80 Assistant Director Law Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 80 posts of Assistant Director(Law) on its official website. Check detail here.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 80 posts of Assistant Director(Law) in Group-B of Odisha Secretariat Service under Home Department (Advt. No. 22 of 2021-22). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Assistant Director (Law) post from 26 November 2021 to 24 December 2021.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Bachelor in Law from a recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: 22 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 26 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 24 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director (Law)-80 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have possessed Bachelor in Law from a recognized University and have knowledge in Computer Applications on the date of application.

Check the short notification for detail of the Educational Qualification for the post.

Selection Process for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Selection will be based on the following successive stages-

Written Examination-360 marks

Skill Test in Computer Application (Practical )-40 marks

Viva Voce Test-50 marks

Age Limit for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates must have attained the age of 23 Years and must not be above the age of 35 years as on 1st day of January 2021.

Relaxation for candidates for certain category as per government norms.

OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for Assistant Director(Law) in Group-B posts through the official website of OPSC from 26 November 2021 to 24 December 2021. You can check the short notification for detail in this regard.