OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Post against Advt. No. 08 @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor Post against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21 on its official website - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Assistant Professor DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor Post for various subjects including Travel Tourism, Life Science (Zoology), Mass Communication and Media Technology, Marine Science-Marine Biology and others.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Assistant Professor post against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21Document Verification round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission has uploaded the details of document verification schedule for the Assistant Professor Post on its official website. As per the schedule released, document verification for Assistant Professor Post for Mass Communication and Media Technology subject will be conducted on 07 July 2021.

Interview/document verification for Assistant Professor post for subject Marine Science (Marine Biology) is scheduled on 05 July 2021. Interview/Document Verification for Assistant Professor for subjects including Life Science (Zoology) and Travel Tourism will be held on 09 July 2021. Candidates can check the details subject wise document verification schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that they will have to submit the hard copi9es of online application forms indicating their PPSAN application numbers with three passport size photographs, self attested photo copies of all the relevant certificates as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates qualified for the DV round for Assistant Professor Post for various subjects including Travel Tourism, Life Science (Zoology), Mass Communication and Media Technology, Marine Science-Marine Biology and others against Advt. No. 08 of 2020-21 can check the details schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Post





