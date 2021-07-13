OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Assistant Professor posts on its official website - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Assistant Professor Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Assistant Professor posts in different Dentistry disciplines. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Post in Odisha Medical Education Service can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had decided to conduct the written examination for the post of Assistant Professor in 07 different Dentistry disciplines in Odisha Medical Education Service under H.& F.W. Department, pursuant to Advertisement No. 11 of 2018-19 will be held on 06 August 2021.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the details programme of the written examination for Assistant Professor post against Advertisement No- 11 of 2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the written exam for Assistant Professor post are advised to be in touch with the official website for latest update in this regard.

Candidates can check the OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Posts available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

