Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 381 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) posts on its official website.

Created On: Nov 12, 2021 10:16 IST
OPSC Recruitment 2021
OPSC Recruitment 2021

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) posts in of Government MCHs in the rank of Group A under Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree in the Concerned Broad Speciality/Super Speciality with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advertisement No.-19/2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Commencement of Submission of Online Application:  22 November 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 December 2021 
Last Date for  Submission of Registered Online Application: 27 December 2021

 

Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality)-381 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification

  1. Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. 
  2. Where the DM/M.Ch. is of two years duration or five years recognized course after MBBS, one year teaching and, or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality shall be required after obtaining the qualifying degree of DM or M.Ch. 
  3. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts. 

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

 How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in on or before  20 December 2021 . The online application process will start from 27 December 2021. 

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality)-381 Posts

What are the Important Dates for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 22 November 2021 Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 December 2021 Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 27 December 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. Where the DM/M.Ch. is of two years duration or five years recognized course after MBBS, one year teaching and, or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality shall be required after obtaining the qualifying degree of DM or M.Ch.

What are the Jobs in OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) posts in of Government MCHs in the rank of Group A under Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha.

Take Free Online Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationOPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 381 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateNov 12, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionDec 20, 2021
CityBhubaneshwar
StateOrissa
CountryIndia
Education Qual Post Graduate
Functional Medical
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.