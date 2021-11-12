OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 381 Assistant Professor Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) posts on its official website.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission has invited online application for 381 Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) posts in of Government MCHs in the rank of Group A under Health and Family Welfare Department Odisha.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree in the Concerned Broad Speciality/Super Speciality with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No.-19/2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 22 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 27 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality)-381 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in the concerned Broad Speciality/Super Speciality or any other equivalent degree or qualification prescribed by the MCI/NMC from time to time. Where the DM/M.Ch. is of two years duration or five years recognized course after MBBS, one year teaching and, or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality shall be required after obtaining the qualifying degree of DM or M.Ch. Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF



How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in on or before 20 December 2021 . The online application process will start from 27 December 2021.