OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 606 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the 606 Assistant Professor Posts in different disciplines on its official website. Check all details here.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the 606 Assistant Professor Posts in different disciplines in Group A of Odisha Edification Service (OES) (College Branch) in Government Degree Colleges of the State under Department of Higher Education.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2021 should note that the application process will start from 26 October 2021. The eligible candidates can apply to the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment post through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in on or before 25 November 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021.

Notification Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No : 14 of 2021-22

Important Dates for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021:

Opening Date for submission of Online Application: 26 October 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Online Application: 25 November 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Professor-606

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates should have possessed a Master Degree, with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade, in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from a Foreign University.

Provided that for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, SEBC and Persons with Disabilities categories, the requirement of securing at least 55 % marks shall be reduced to 50 % marks or its equivalent grade.

Have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for appointment of Assistant Professor (Stage-I) or must have acquired a Ph.D Degree in the concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University or a Foreign University.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Candidates must not be above 45 Years of age and under 21 years of age on the last date of receiving/submission of online application.

Check the notification link for details in this regards. Relaxation in Upper age limit as per government norms.

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in on or before 25 November 2021.