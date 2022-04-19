OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Geologist, Mining Officer and Others @opsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha PSC has released the written exam Admit Card for the post of Geologist and others on its official website -opsc.gov.in. Download link available here.

OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam Admit Card for the post including Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers. All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam scheduled from 23 April 2022 onwards can download the OPSC Exam Schedule 2022 from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

Commission is set to conduct the written exam for the above posts against Advt. No. 06 of 2020-21 on from 23-25 April 2022. The written exam for Paper I i.e. General Studies will be held on 23 April 2022 from 10.00 A.M. to 12.00 P.M. Paper II for the post of Petrologists will be conducted on 23 April 2022.

Paper II for the post of Geologists and Mining Officers will be conducted on 24 April 2022. The Paper II for the post of Geophysicist will be conducted on 25 April 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for these posts including Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers are can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the official website.

You can download the OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of OPSC - opsc.gov.in Go to the What’s New section on the home page. Click on the link ‘Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for the Written Examination to be held for Recruitment to the Post of Geologist, Petrologist, Geophysicist & Mining Officers (Advt. No. 06 of 2020-21)Check the Notice for details on the home page. You will get the PDF of the notice of the OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022. Download and save the same for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OPSC Exam Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.