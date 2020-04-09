OPSC Exam Date & Calendar 2020: Check dates of Odisha Civil Service/AEE/ ASO/Lecturer/AP|Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed all the scheduled Written Exams and Interviews amid the outbreak of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). As per the OPSC Exam Calendar 2020, the Odisha Civil Services Prelims 2019 exam was scheduled to be held on 15th March 2020 to fill 153 vacancies in Group A and Group B Services of Odisha. However, the exam now has been postponed. Candidates who have applied for various recruitment in Odisha state services such as Odisha Civil Service, Odisha Judicial Service, Odisha Forest Service, OPSC AE, OPSC Assistant Executive Engineer AAE, ASO, Assistant Horticulture Officer, Junior Assistant Officer and others can check here the latest and revised exam dates and schedule of the OPSC Recruitment 2020.

The new exam dates and schedule of the Odisha PSC Recruitment 2019-2020 will be revealed soon on the official website of the OPSC after the state witnesses a slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 cases. Even the Odisha Judicial Service Mains exam that was scheduled to be held on 30th & 31st March 2020 and on 1st and 3rd April 2020 has been postponed. Candidates can check below the new OPSC exam dates of all the exams and posts.

Odisha Civil Service Exam 2019-2020: OPSC Exam Date, Syllabus, Pattern, Selection

Let's first have a look at the OPSC Notification PDF regarding the postponement of all written exam and interviews:

OPSC Exam Calendar 2020: Exam Dates

Exam Name Mode of Exam Exam Dates Odisha Civil Services Prelims 2019 Exam Date Written 15 March 2020 Odisha Civil Services Mains 2019 Exam Date Written Soon Odisha Judicial Service Main 2019 exam date Written 30th & 31st March 2020 1st and 3rd April 2020 Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group-B Written 22 March 2020 Assistant Executive Engineer Interview 24 March 2020 onwards

Note: All these exams have been postponed for now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised exam schedule will be available soon. Candidates should regularly check the official website of the OPSC - opsc.gov.in to know the updated exam calendar. Alternatively, here is the direct link on which candidates can check the dates of upcoming exams.

OPSC Calendar 2019-2020 PDF