OPSC IMO Admit Card 2023 To Release On May 06: Download Insurance Medical Officer Exam Schedule

OPSC IMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published a short notice regarding the written exam/admit card update for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on its official website. The Commission will release the admit card for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on May 05, 2023 on its official website. Commission will be conducting the written exam for Insurance Medical Officer post against Advt No. 14 of 2022-23 on May 14, 2023(Sunday).

Candidates qualified for the written exam for the above post can download the OPSC IMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 update from the official website of OPSC-www.opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC IMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update directly through the link given below.

OPSC IMO Exam Schedule 2023: Update

The Commission will be conducting the written exam for the post of Insurance Medical Officer on May 14, 2023. Exams will be held from 10.00 A.M. to 01.00 P.M. Commission has uploaded the details of the roll number wise exam centers list on the official website.

OPSC IMO Exam Admit Card 2023 by Using Login Credentials

Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the admit card for the above post on May 06, 2023 on its official website. You can get the admit card download link and instructions to candidates regarding the exam on May 06, 2023 under what's new section on the home page.

To download the admit card, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get your login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of application form for the above post.

You can download the OPSC IMO Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.



