OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Scientific Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detail Interview Schedule for the post of Scientific Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check OPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Download PDF Steps here.

OPSC Scientific Officer Interview Schedule 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the detail Interview Schedule for the post of Scientific Officer. Commission will conduct the interview for Scientific Officer Post on 18/19 January 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Scientific Officer Post Advt. No.10 of 2020-21 can check the details Interview Schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.



You can download the OPSC Scientific Officer Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC Scientific Officer Interview Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in/ Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link “Interview Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Scientific Officers in Chemistry disciplines (Advt. No.10 of 2020-21)” given on the Home Page. You will be redirected to the new page where you will get the OPSC Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.

You can download OPSC Scientific Officer Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link also given below.

Candidates qualified successfully for the interview round for the Scientific Officer posts should note that they will have to report at the interview venue half an hour before the commencement of interview as per schedule.

Candidates are advised to follow the COVID guidelines as notified by the Government from time to time while attending the document verification/interview process.