OPSC Lecturer Exam Date 2021 Released for Lecturer Post in Ayurvedic Medical College @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC Lecturer Exam Date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Lecturer posts in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21 on its official website. Commission will conduct the exam on 18 April 2021. All such candidates who have applied for the Lecturer Post Ayurvedic Medical Colleges can check the exam details available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for Lecturer Posts in different disciplines of Government Ayurvedig Medical Colleges of the state on 18 April 2021.

Exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e. 1st session from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon (10.30 A.M. to 12.30 P.M for PWD candidates) and 2nd sessions from 1.30 P.M. to 3.00 P.M. ( 1.30 P.M. to 3.30 P.M. for PWD Candidates). Venue for the exam is- Indira Gandhi Women's College, Shelter Chhak, Cuttack, 753002.

Candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer posts in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges should note that they can download their OPSC Lecturer Exam Admit Card 2021 from the official website from 12 April 2021. Candidates who have to appear in the Lecturer posts written exam in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges can check the details exam schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



