OPSC Hall Ticket 2021 Released for Lecturer in Physical Education Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OPSC Hall Ticket 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Lecturer in Physical Education department post on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Lecturer post written exam against advertisement no 05 of 2020-21 can download the OPSC Hall Ticket 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Hall Ticket 2021 link is available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). Candidates qualified for the written test for Lecturer in Physical Education department can download their Admit Card from the official website.

In a bid to download the OPSC Hall Ticket 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll No and Date of Birth on the official website. Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for the post of Lecturer on 13-14 March 2021.

As per the schedule released earlier, the exam for paper General English Part A will be conducted on 13 March 2021 in Forenoon session whereas Paper B for General Knowledge will be held in Afternoon session on the same day. Exam for Physical Education i.e. Paper I and Physical Education Paper II will be conducted on 14 March 2021 in both the sessions.

It is noted that OPSC has also released the list of candidates admitted to the written examination for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Govt. College of Physical Education (Advt. No. 05 of 2020-21) on its official website. Candidates qualified for the written exam can download their admit card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Hall Ticket 2021 for Lecturer in Physical Education Post





Direct Link for List of Short listed candidates for Lecturer in Physical Education Post





