OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 For 224 Group-B Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

OPSC has invited online applications for the 224 Lecturer Group-B Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released detailed notification for Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B) on its official website. A total of 224 Lecturer posts are to be filled in 13 different disciplines under Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 26, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from April 26, 2023.

Notification Details OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 :

Advt. No. 01 of 2023-24

Important Date OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: April 26, 2023

Last date for submission of online application: May 26, 2023

Vacancy Details OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Lecturer-224

Eligibility Criteria OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree in Engineering/Technology in concerned Engineering trades with First Class or equivalent.

If the candidate has a Master's degree in Engineering/Technology, First Class or equivalent is required at Bachelor or Masters level in the concerned disciplines.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance in two successive stages-

1. Written Examination, and

2. Interview

Subject for written examination

General English

General Knowledge and Concerned Subjects.

How To Download: OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-https://www.opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what's new section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ advertisement for recruitment to the posts of Odisha Technical Education & Training Service Cadre (Group-B) (Advt. No. 01 of 2023-24)' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply OPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 26, 2023. The process of online application will be commenced from April 26, 2023. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.