OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 to release soon @opsc.gov.in, Exam on 23 January, Details Here

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 will be soon released on opsc.gov.in. Check List of selected candidates for written exam, admit card download updates and other latest updates here.

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) on its website. Candidates who applied for OPSC MO 2021 Exam advertisement number 17 of 2021-22 can download the complete notice through the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, OPSC MO 2021 Exam is scheduled to be held from 23 January 2022 onwards between 10 AM to 1 PM. The list of candidates admitted to the written examination for Recruitment of Medical Officer (Advt. No. 17 of 2021-22) has been uploaded on opsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the easy steps given below.

It is expected that OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 is to be released by this week. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

How to Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘OPSC MO Admit Card 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha, and click on the submit button. OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 will be opened. Download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

Check OPSC Medical Officer Select List

This drive is being done to recruit 1871 candidates for the post of Medical Officer. The selection of the candidates for the said posts will be done on the basis of a written test which is scheduled to be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar. The candidates will be able to download OPSC MO Admit Card 2021 directly through this recruitment process, once released. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

