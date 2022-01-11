Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 January 2022 - 1300+ Vacancies for UKSSSC, APS, UPPCL & JSSC, 12th to Graduates can apply

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 January 2022 Here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 11 January 2022 has come up with 1300+ vacancies in renowned organizations like Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (USSSC), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) and Army Public School, Bathinda, Punjab.

Aspiring government organizations can go through the list of the top 5 govt jobs of the day - 11 January 2022 and submit applications before the last date. The candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Today, the major job of the day is from Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission (USSSC). The commission has released two notifications for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor in Sugarcane Development & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor in Dairy Development Department, Plantation Supervisor in Tea Development Board, Garden Overseer in Govind Ballabh Pant Agriculture & Technology University, and Food Processing Supervisor and Matsya Nirakshak.

A total of 120 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Aspirants candidates can submit applications through the online mode at sssc.uk.gov.in.

For Reference: UKSSSC Matsya Nirakshak Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 28 Vacancies @sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC Supervisor Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sugarcane Supervisor, State Milk Supervisor, and other posts

On the other hand, candidates seeking jobs for faculty posts have a great opportunity. Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is seeking an opportunity for recruitment to the post of Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at dseu.ac.in. The closing date for submission of the online application is up to 23:59 HRS 25 January 2022 after which the link will be disabled.

For Reference: DSEU Group A Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 236 Assistant Professor, Associate Professor & Other Posts @dseu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) under the E & M cadre against category-wise vacancies. The last date of submission of the application is 31 January 2022. A total of 44 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: UPPCL JE Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 113 Vacancies on upenergy.in, Check Qualification & Application Link Here

Similarly, Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is going to start the online application process for recruitment to the various posts through Combined Graduate Level (CGL) against 956 vacancies from 15 January 2022. The candidates holding the qualification and experience can submit applications before 27 January 2022.

For Reference: JSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Apply online for 956 vacancies from 15 January onwards @jssc.nic.in

Lastly, Army Public School, Bathinda, Punjab has released the notification for recruitment to the post of PRT, TGT, UDC, LDC, Admin Supervisor, Assistant Librarian, Science Lab Attendant, and Computer Lab Technician in Teaching and Non - Teaching Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APS Recruitment 2022 offline on or before 23 January 2022.

For Reference: Army Public School Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, and Non-Teaching Posts

